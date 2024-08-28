Submit Release
Lane Closures for Tunnel Washing I-70, Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, August 28, 2024

OHIO COUNTY, WV – The Interstate 70 westbound lane will be closed through the Wheeling Tunnel, and the northbound ramp from US 250 and WV 2 to the tunnel, will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, to wash the westbound side of the tunnel. On Thursday, August 29, 2024, the I-70 eastbound lane and the Market Street on ramp from US 250 and WV 2, will be closed to wash the Wheeling Tunnel. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
 
Alternate Route: Use Interstate 470 or US 40.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

