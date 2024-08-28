Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 21/3 (Blake’s Ridge), to Begin Wednesday, August 28, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 21/3 (Blake’s Ridge), will be restricted to one lane between milepost 2.9 and milepost 4.4, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, August 28, 2024, through Tuesday, September 10, 2024, for road maintenance and paving. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles, school buses and local traffic will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 21 (Robert’s Ridge) or County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

