Lane Closure on County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), to Begin Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Page Content

WETZEL COUNTY, WV -- A portion of County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), at milepost 3.9, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, August 28, 2024, through Friday, September 20, 2024, for slip repair. Flaggers will maintain traffic during working hours. Temporary signs will be used after working hours. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 3 (Doolin Run Road) to County Route 89 (Proctor Creek), or County Route 1/15 (Brock Ridge Road) to County Route 89 (Proctor Creek),



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​