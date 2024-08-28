Lane Restriction on Georgia Street and North Erie Street, Wheeling Island, to Begin Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Page Content OHIO COUNTY, WV – Portions of Geogia Street and North Erie Street, on Wheeling Island, near the Aetnaville Bridge, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for pole and light removal. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.