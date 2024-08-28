Calhoun County Route 18, Altizer Road, Will be Closed On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and Thursday, August 29, 2024

Page Content CALHOUN COUNTY, WV – Calhoun County Route 18, Altizer Road, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 3.46, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and Thursday, August 29, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



The roadway will be closed; however, the West Virginia Division of Highways will make every effort to accommodate emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​

