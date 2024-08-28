Labor Day travel forecast announced by the West Virginia Parkways Authority

​



CHARLESTON, WV – Approximately 415,000 vehicle transactions are expected to take place on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day holiday weekend from Friday, August 30, 2024, to Monday, September 2, 2024.

“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of the busy summer travel season for the West Virginia Turnpike, and we expect Friday and Monday to be busy travel days compared to just a usual weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

An estimated 140,000 transactions will take place at the three toll booths on Friday, the highest predicted total of the four days. On Saturday, 90,000 transactions are expected; 75,000 transactions on Sunday; and 110,000 transactions are expected on Monday, Labor Day.

“With the end of Labor Day weekend, we will begin some of our core maintenance projects we hold off on during heavy summer travel times,” Miller said. “Some of our bridge deck replacement projects will begin soon along with as much paving and repair as we can get completed before winter begins. Now is just as good a time as any to sign up for that E-ZPass; for $26.25 yearly you get unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike and can help reduce the wait for others at the toll plazas.”

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.

The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.​

