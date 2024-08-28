PLUSnxt Achieves Relativity Gold Provider Partner Status

PLUSnxt secures new status based on dedication to excellence in the eDiscovery industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt (PLUS), a distinguished eDiscovery solutions provider, today announced its new status as a Relativity Gold Provider Partner in recognition of providing exceptional service to its RelativityOne end users. This recognition underscores PLUS’s commitment to leveraging the capabilities of RelativityOne, Relativity’s SaaS product that manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations.

Since the start of PLUS’s partnership with Relativity in 2020, PLUSnxt has developed numerous programs that utilize RelativityOne and ultimately empower clients to manage their own data. One of those programs being the PLUS Accelerator, which provides organizations with an enterprise license for RelativityOne, granting access to the full technology stack alongside continuous training and support. PLUS’s ultimate objective is to return control to the clients by equipping them with tools such as Relativity Legal Hold, Collect in RelativityOne, and Relativity Processing training.

Born in the cloud, PLUS has been a RelatvitiyOne user since its inception, eliminating the need to migrate data from Relativity Server. The company’s rapid growth highlights their skill in harnessing cloud technology to seamlessly address their clients' needs. Through innovative problem solving and scalable solutions, PLUS has established itself as a leading force in the eDiscovery field. Leveraging RelativityOne, PLUS has transformed client expectations by delivering unparalleled results on seemingly impossible timelines. As they continue their work with RelativityOne, PLUS is well-positioned to drive further innovation, enhance the eDiscovery landscape, and set new standards of excellence for their clients.

“We are thrilled about advancing our partnership with Relativity and immensely proud of our team’s steady commitment to excellence through the years,” said Tony Ramsey, PLUSnxt CEO. “Looking forward, we are eager to continue to leverage the capabilities of RelativityOne to redefine what is possible for our clients and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

The Relativity Gold Provider Partner tier is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, training and certifications. Provider Partners are also experts in project management and managed document review, offering seamless technical operations and end-user support while prioritizing ongoing training and certifications to best meet evolving customer needs. Provider Partners deliver tailored solutions to clients through partner-licensed deployment of Relativity software and support customers in their use of Relativity solutions.

“PLUSnxt’s attainment of Gold Provider Partner status is a significant milestone and a testament to their continuous efforts to elevate the solutions they deliver to clients,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “The collaboration between Relativity’s cutting-edge technology and PLUSnxt’s skilled team and robust platform is poised to drive productivity and innovation, effectively addressing clients’ unique eDiscovery needs.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

