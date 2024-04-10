PLUSnxt Earns Construction Industry Competency from Relativity

In the intricate landscape of construction industry projects, PLUSnxt excels with proficiency in navigating the complexities of data management.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, today announced it has earned the Construction Industry Competency from global legal technology company Relativity. Through this Competency, Relativity acknowledges that PLUSnxt has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in the construction solution area. With the Construction Industry Competency, PLUSnxt has exhibited their knowledge of RelativityOne best practices for construction-related cases and has proven customer satisfaction with this type of work.

PLUSnxt showcases an in-depth understanding of the unique data intricacies that define the construction sector. With a proven track record, PLUSnxt tailors their approach to handle the distinctive data challenges inherent in construction projects, such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) files and detailed photos. Clients can rely on the team's specialized knowledge, along with the power of RelativityOne, to efficiently manage, analyze and extract valuable insights from the diverse data sets associated with the construction industry.

“The data linked to the construction industry carries a distinctiveness of its own. It's our team of forward-thinking experts, coupled with the prowess of RelativityOne, that enables us to secure success for our clients within this industry,” said Chris Cameron, Director of Account Services at PLUSnxt.

Partners with the Construction Industry Competency illustrate their expertise via a published construction microsite built for RelativityOne customers, at least four customer references on their construction-specific work and published thought leadership content on the subject matter.

"PLUSnxt’s ability to deliver creative solutions to construction clients has set them apart as Relativity’s first partner to earn the Construction Industry Competency,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “We look forward to their continued success in utilizing Relativity’s technology to serve customers in complex e-discovery scenarios.”

For more about PLUSnxt’s work within the construction sector, read their recent Success Story here.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.