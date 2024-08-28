'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato': 'Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll)' and 'Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll)' Mission Rewards Added

14 new Gemaki-style character cards will be distributed as mission rewards! Distribution began on Saturday, August 24th.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the popular "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction at anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", as a reward for clearing the ninja maze “Ten no Maki” and photo spot stamp rally “Chi no Maki”, visitors will receive an original gemaki-style character card! These character cards feature characters from the Naruto and Boruto anime series. Fourteen new designs are available, showcasing Naruto and his friends enjoying summer at the midsummer "Great Water-Escape Ninjutsu Festival." Distribution began on Saturday, August 24. In total, there are 37 designs that can be collected! Complete the ninja missions and claim the rewards!

■ Summary

Distribution start date: Saturday, August 24th

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Content: Customers who complete the "Heaven Scroll" and/or "Earth Scroll" attractions will receive a free gift of 1 random character card.

The second phase will introduce a total of 14 new “Gemaki-style” original character cards. In total, there will be 37 card types distributed at random.

Midsummer "Great Water-Escape Ninjutsu Festival" additional characters:

Naruto Uzumaki / Sasuke Uchiha / Sakura Haruno / Shikamaru Nara / Choji Akimichi / Ino Yamanaka / Might Guy / Rock Lee / Neji Hyuga / Tenten / Boruto Uzumaki / Sarada Uchiha / Mitsuki / Kawaki

Admission fee: Adults (12 years and older) 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children (5-11 years) 1,800 yen (inc. tax)

*Children aged 4 years and younger may enter free of charge

*Prices vary depending on the season

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

