Illinois Veterans' Homes Manage Increase in COVID-19 Cases

ILLINOIS, August 27 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Veterans' Homes at LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff, and the overwhelming majority of cases have presented mild symptoms. As of 8/27/2024, 36 people tested positive with COVID-19:

LaSalle: three residents and nine staff

Manteno: two residents and one staff

Quincy: nine residents and 12 staff

"Illinois' five Veterans' Homes have consistently monitored its staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 and all infectious diseases," said IDVA Director Terry. "There is a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, and IDVA's robust testing and infection control efforts have minimized the spread and ensured the safety of the veterans in our care and our staff."

"IDPH is happy to support IDVA in their efforts to respond to and contain disease outbreaks in Illinois veterans' homes," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "IDPH Regional Infection Control Coordinators have been in close communication with IDVA staff at these affected homes, providing assistance and support throughout the last week. We are committed to using our public health expertise and resources to protect the veterans in IDVA homes and the staff who care for them."

All homes continue to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health(IDPH) infection control guidelines for long-term care facilities. IDVA is encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, social distancing, masking in direct care areas, and has intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.