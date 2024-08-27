Temporary Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 34 Near Coleman

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

COLEMAN, S.D. – On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, S.D. Highway 34 will be closed to traffic between Interstate 29 (exit 109) and 471st Avenue toward the city of Coleman. This temporary closure for general operations will be in effect from 12 p.m. (noon) and 5 p.m.

During the closure on Highway 34, both northbound and southbound I-29 traffic should use the signed detour at 230th Street (exit 114) to 471st Avenue.

