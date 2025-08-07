Structure Repair Project to Begin on I-90 at Exit 150 and S.D. Highway 73 Overpass at Kadoka

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-961-4926

KADOKA, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, a repair project is scheduled to begin on westbound Interstate 90 at exit 150 and the S.D. Highway 73 structure overpass at Kadoka. The project will consist of repair of the west concrete bridge girders.

To complete the work, a single lane of westbound I-90 between the westbound off- and on-ramps will be closed to traffic. In addition, the southbound lane of the bridge structure at Kadoka will also be closed simultaneously. To control traffic, stop signs will be erected for southbound and northbound Highway 73 traffic at this location.

This repair project is anticipated to be complete by the end of August 2025.

The prime contractor for this $113,000 project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Sept. 26, 2025.

