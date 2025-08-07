S.D Highway 47 Reopening Near Winner

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

WINNER, S.D. – On Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, S.D. Highway 47 from the junction with S.D. Highway 44 north to the Highway 49 junction will reopen to traffic. This section of Highway 47 was closed over the past month for the installation of a new precast box culvert.

Construction work will continue on the project from the Highway 47/Highway 49 junction north toward Interstate 90.

The prime contractor on this $21.2 million reconstruction project is Spencer Quarries Inc. from Spencer, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

For additional information, please visit the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/sd-highway-47-lyman-county.

