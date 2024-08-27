Gov. Little commits another $10 million for Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer projects

Rigby, Idaho – Signaling his continued support for farmers, Governor Brad Little joined groundwater users and surface water users in eastern Idaho today and announced Idaho will put another $10 million to improve the long-term health of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA).

“My top priority has always been and will continue to be maintaining a strong ag economy in eastern Idaho while preserving water for future generations. The added funds we announced today will get the water levels in the aquifer headed in the right direction. It is part of an overall strategy to maintain our water destiny here in Idaho. Ultimately farmers, not government mandates, will drive the solutions. I am very excited about the momentum that farmers are building to strike a deal,” Governor Little said.

"Groundwater users in eastern Idaho will greatly benefit from more resources for additional projects. I applaud Governor Little for his continued support for our part of the state. As chairman of the Idaho Water Board, I am confident this funding will make a positive impact on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer,” Fremont County farmer and Idaho Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould said.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making toward real, lasting solutions. We’ve been able to come together and identify projects that will secure senior water right holders’ supply, preserve the aquifer, and maintain Idaho’s strong ag economy. The funding announced by Governor Little will be tremendously helpful as we build out and implement the infrastructure to achieve those objectives,” Bingham County farmer Adam Young said.

The $10 million is on top of the more than $30 million the Legislature and Governor have invested in recharge in the ESPA. A cost shift for a project in another part of the state freed up the funding.

Consistent with his executive order directing the Idaho Water Resource Board (Water Board) to prioritize projects in the ESPA that have net benefits to the aquifer, Governor Little is directing the Water Board to allocate the additional $10 million to projects that could drastically improve the water supply in both eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley.

Since 2019, Governor Little has:

Worked with the Legislature to put half a billion dollars toward water quantity investments over the past three years. A recent Pew study shows only one other state put more of its share of federal ARPA dollars toward water over all other types of infrastructure.

over the past three years. A recent Pew study shows only one other state put more of its share of federal ARPA dollars toward water over all other types of infrastructure. Hosted a Water Summit in August of 2023 with hundreds of Idaho stakeholders to identify challenges and potential solutions to water issues in Idaho.

in August of 2023 with hundreds of Idaho stakeholders to identify challenges and potential solutions to water issues in Idaho. Directed the Idaho Department of Water Resources to create the ESPA Groundwater Management Plan Advisory Council, which has met regularly since 2023 with a goal of creating a groundwater management plan for the aquifer.

Signed the Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act (executive order) that charts a path forward on a new long-term agreement that is driven by Idaho farmers negotiating an improved mitigation plan, not government bureaucrats.

“I continue to be impressed by the mitigation plan negotiations spearheaded by Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and Chairman Jeff Raybould. Farmers talking and deciding their future is ALWAYS better than a government solution,” Governor Little said. “I will fight tooth and nail against the federal government to retain control of our water for eastern Idaho’s agricultural economy. That means farmers making decisions for themselves.”