Maryland Agriculture, Natural Resources Secretaries Make Stop on Ice Cream Trail after Hike

August 27, 2024

Trip highlights opportunities to enjoy farm-fresh Maryland ice cream after hiking at a state park or natural resource management area

Secs. Atticks and Kurtz hike the Monocacy Natural Resources Area Trail. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Today, Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz visited Rocky Point Creamery in Tuscarora after hiking a trail at the Monocacy Natural Resources Management Area in Dickerson as part of an end-of-summer event to highlight the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail.

The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail is designed to promote the state’s dairy industry by linking consumers with local on farm creameries using Maryland made ingredients. This year the Department of Agriculture partnered with the Department of Natural Resources to highlight hikes located near Ice Cream Trail stops.

To start the day, Secs. Atticks and Kurtz hiked the Monocacy Natural Resources Area Trail, a 2.6 mile out-and-back trail that takes most hikers a little under an hour to complete. The trail near the Monocacy River is only about 40 minutes from urban areas of Montgomery County, located in Frederick County, and is considered an easy route that includes stream crossings and plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities.

Secs. Atticks and Kurtz with Rocky Gap Creamery owner Chuck Fry. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

After completing the trail, Atticks and Kurtz stopped by Rocky Point Creamery, which is just a short drive from the trailhead. This family-owned farm and business dates back to 1883 and is home to about 175 Holstein cows that roam nearly 700 acres of well-cared-for pasture. The creamery offers a rotating list of homemade ice cream flavors that can be combined into sundaes, floats, and banana splits. The farm also sells beef, cheese, milk, and cut flowers.

“A nice hike in the woods and delicious Maryland ice cream afterwards complement each other like milk and cookies, sunshine at the beach, and Old Bay and blue crabs,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “We encourage Marylanders and visitors to check out the Ice Cream Trail website, find a hike and creamery near you, and head out for a morning, afternoon, or day of fun. Outdoor recreational activities paired with Maryland local businesses provide a recipe for success.”

On the hike, Secs. Kurtz and Atticks visited a former lime kiln, limestone quarry, and viewed the Monocacy River.

Maryland DNR photo

“Maryland’s natural beauty combined with our vibrant ag sector make for a perfect match,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “As summer winds down and kids head back to school many families are still looking for fun activities to do with their kids. A hike through a Maryland trail followed by a scoop of farm fresh ice cream is the perfect weekend activity for the young and old alike!”

“We are driving the consumer to real agriculture to highlight what we do on a dairy farm to show the many benefits of dairy farms in the county and state,” said Chuck Fry, Owner of Rocky Point Creamery. “It helps bring commerce to dairy farms. I’m in the business one scoop at a time and it keeps my cows fed. There’s not enough revenue in commercial agriculture for small farmers. This keeps us going.”

The 2024 Ice Cream Trail, now in its twelfth year, features twelve on-farm creameries across Maryland that produce and sell their ice cream directly to consumers. The trail stretches more than 145 miles from Kent County on the Eastern Shore to Washington County in Mountain Maryland.

Not only are hiking trails great for building up moral capital before indulging in an ice cream cone, but trails have direct economic benefits to communities. Visitors to trails often patronize local businesses to purchase outdoor gear, meals, or, in this case, ice cream. Trails are also a good investment in terms of medical cost savings thanks to the health benefits they provide to users. In fact, studies have found that every $1 invested in trails results in almost $3 in medical savings.

The Furnace Branch Trail and the Monocacy trail system is maintained in partnership with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club. Thanks to their extensive work at Monocacy, the trail system is well-maintained. The club took over trail maintenance at Monocacy several years ago and has developed it into an excellent network. The club has also worked with the Department of Natural Resources to create new maps and data for the trails at Monocacy and Seneca Creek State Park.

Residents and visitors interested in other hiking opportunities near Ice Cream Trail stops can refer to the trail guide created by the Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Outdoor Recreation with AllTrails.