New Opportunity for High School Students to Learn About Careers in Tourism

CANADA, August 27 - Released on August 27, 2024

Tourism Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) are signing a new agreement that will support Grade 10-12 students to learn about the tourism industry in our province through online courses with work placements. This partnership allows students to explore future career opportunities in their home communities and aims to grow the skilled workforce needed to support the growing industry.

Students will learn about quality customer service, event organization and community engagement as part of Saskatchewan’s growing tourism industry.

“Through Sask DLC we are continuing to expand student learning opportunities to explore important industries in our province,” Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jermey Cockrill said. “Saskatchewan is a great destination for visitors and a key part of supporting our growing economy is giving students the chance to make informed decisions about the many career opportunities that exist to them after high school all across our expansive province.”

Through the new partnership, Tourism Saskatchewan is investing $40,000 to provide a work placement coordinator, who will support students taking Tourism 20 or 30 courses to access work placement opportunities near them.

Tourism Saskatchewan is providing resources and videos to supplement student learning in the 10, 20 and 30 level online courses. Materials will cover five key industries, including accommodation, food and beverage, recreation and entertainment, transportation and travel services.

Students in the 20 and 30 level courses will take 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of a work placement at a local business. Through their work placements, students will be able to learn more about vital service industries in their area, such as hotels, museums, restaurants, events, tourist attractions and more.

“This partnership will have a tremendous impact on expanding our tourism labour force to keep pace with the record growth we are seeing in Saskatchewan's tourism sector,” Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. “A reliable and enthusiastic workforce is vital to achieving our governments’ growth plan target of a 50 per cent increase in annual tourism expenditures by the year 2030. These new online tourism courses will provide students the opportunity to learn about the many rewarding careers in tourism and support the growth of strong and vibrant communities.”

Saskatchewan businesses interested in hosting a student work placement can reach out directly to Sask DLC at tourism@saskDLC.ca. Businesses will be placed with students as registrations come in from their area, following regular workplace safety inspections.

“Having the opportunity to mentor and educate high school students in the workplace is extremely valuable for tourism businesses,” Alt Hotel Saskatoon General Manager Jeet Jani said. “For example, working in a hotel provides a chance for young people to learn about various occupations, from front desk to room attendant to food and beverage. Once students experience day-to-day operations firsthand, they can make informed decisions about their careers. The goal for employers would be to make a positive impression that encourages future employees to return to their business.”

The updated Tourism 20 online course with work placement will be available to students starting in Semester 2 of the 2024-25 school year, with a new Tourism 30 course to follow in 2025-26. This is in addition the 10-level online theory course that is already available.

Sask DLC courses are available to full-time online students, as well as high school students attending local schools throughout the province to supplement their in-person learning. Sask DLC registration is currently open.

The updated Tourism courses will be added to the other online trade and agriculture courses currently available through Sask DLC that offer opportunities for hands-on work placements. These courses include Mechanical and Automotive, Autobody, Construction and Carpentry, Welding, Electrical, Power Engineering, Oil and Gas, Agriculture Equipment Technician, Parts Technician and Precision Agriculture. You can learn more about all the online courses available through Sask DLC at www.saskDLC.ca.

