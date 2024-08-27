Governor Abbott Appoints Lee To Texas Commission On The Arts

TEXAS, August 27 - August 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert “Bobby” Lee to the Texas Commission on the Arts for a term set to expire on August 31, 2029. The Commission fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit state citizens in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become state residents.

Robert “Bobby” Lee of Amarillo is co-owner of The Big Texan Steak Ranch. He is also a member of the Route 66 Centennial Commission’s National Working Groups. Lee received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from West Texas A&M University.