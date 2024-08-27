Saskatchewan Invests $1.92 Million in Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres

CANADA, August 28 - Released on August 27, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.92 million in funding to the Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres for continued skills training program delivery and administration.

"Saskatchewan continues to attract record investment, bringing major projects to the province which will generate significant economic activity and an increased demand for the skilled trades," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Through this funding, we are creating more opportunities for Saskatchewan people looking to enter the trades, while building a skilled labour force to help employers fill in-demand positions. Our government will continue to make these targeted investments, leading to strong and vibrant communities."

The Trades and Skills Centres in Regina and Saskatoon deliver short-term in-demand trades and skills programs that lead to entry-level jobs. In collaboration with employers and industry, these training centres develop and deliver programs to meet the needs of learners, employers and the labour market.

"Entry level employees are in demand across all industries in Saskatchewan, and funding from the Government of Saskatchewan allows us to continue to provide demand led industry training," Regina Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Bryan Shankowsky said. "This funding allows us to help ease the strain on local employers and allow Saskatchewan residents to access training that suits their needs and the needs of employers. We would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing the important work we do which contributes to the growth and sustainability of our province."

Investments in the Trades and Skills Centres create more opportunities for skilled trades training, enabling more people to get the skills they need to find meaningful employment and create a high quality of life in Saskatchewan.

"With so many current and future employment opportunities on the rise in our province the iron is hot for those looking to enter, re-enter or upskill in the workforce," Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Karen Cederwall said. "Continued funding from the Government of Saskatchewan allows our centre to be nimble and responsive as we work with employers big and small to provide quick, responsive training to those ready to contribute to our growing economy and who may not have had the ability to obtain training otherwise."

The Government of Saskatchewan works with training providers like the Regina and Saskatoon Trade and Skills Centres to help prepare Saskatchewan people for jobs. These targeted investments into the skilled trades support the recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force it needs to support employer demand and Saskatchewan people benefit from the province's growing economy.

-30-

