double jump.tokyo Secures Over $10 Million in Funding from SBI Investment and Sony Group

Investment to Accelerate Development and Support of Blockchain Games and Infrastructure

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured over $10 million in funding in its Series D first closing, with SBI Investment leading the round. Participating investors include SBI Investment, Sony Group Corporation, Taisu Ventures, Gate Ventures, TM Capital, Inc., Bing Ventures Ltd., and a high-profile entity that wished to remain anonymous. The capital will be deployed to further develop and support blockchain games, blockchain infrastructure, and related services, as well as to strengthen the company's organizational structure and talent base.Since its founding in 2018, double jump.tokyo has pioneered blockchain game development, starting with the groundbreaking "My Crypto Heroes." The company has partnered with leading game companies on joint blockchain game development, established robust blockchain infrastructure, and fostered NFT projects with well-known IPs. As a trailblazer in Japan's Web3 landscape, double jump.tokyo is poised to leverage its expertise to advance the mass adoption of Web3 technologies by reimagining games with blockchain at their core.The new funding will bolster double jump.tokyo's strategic partnerships with its investors. The company will deepen its collaboration with the SBI Group on Web3 services, including NFT marketplaces, and promote development on the Sony Group's blockchain “Soneium” to expand Web3 content and services. Further, collaborations with international cryptocurrency exchanges like Gate and BingX will amplify the company's global Web3 initiatives. To achieve these goals, double jump.tokyo will further strengthen organizational structure and talent acquisition efforts, accelerate business development, and solidify its leadership in the Web3 field.A key focus for the company is the upcoming release of "Battle of Three Kingdoms", a blockchain game based on SEGA's popular "Sangokushi Taisen" IP. This title promises to reimagine the beloved world of "Sangokushi Taisen" through innovative blockchain technology.Investor Quotes“We are very excited to support double jump.tokyo as shareholders," said Jun Hashizume, Manager of the Investment Department at SBI Investment. "Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Ueno and a team with a strong grasp of entertainment, they consistently produce engaging content. The forthcoming release of Battle of Three Kingdoms, developed by a global team of talented individuals, is highly anticipated. We are confident that this project will resonate with a wide audience.”Kazuki Onishi, also a Manager in the Investment Department at SBI Investment, added, "double jump.tokyo's consistent track record of developing top-tier solutions across blockchain infrastructure, private chains, and game content impressed us, leading us to become the lead investor. The team behind the world’s No.1 blockchain game, 'My Crypto Heroes,' is now channeling their expertise into their latest title, 'Battle of Three Kingdoms,' leveraging the IP of 'Sangokushi Taisen.' We believe this new game, with its combination of a robust token ecosystem and compelling gameplay, has the potential to become a global success.”Kazuhito Hadano, General Manager of the Innovation Fund Office at Sony Group Corporation, said, “double jump.tokyo is a startup with a proven track record of leading blockchain games originating from Japan. As they continue to grow and solidify their unique position, we anticipate that their technological and development capabilities will help drive the adoption of web3 across the entertainment industry.”"At Taisu Ventures, blockchain gaming is a core pillar of our investment strategy, making our decision to invest in double jump.tokyo a natural one," said Takashi Hayashida, Managing Partner at Taisu Ventures. "Their leadership in the blockchain gaming space, demonstrated by creating an innovative infrastructure layer and producing game titles with strong partnerships with prominent gaming companies in Japan, aligns perfectly with our mission to drive the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies. This investment not only enhances our portfolio but also positions us to play a key role in shaping the future of the gaming industry and the broader Web3 ecosystem."“We are thrilled to be a strategic investor in double jump.tokyo,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures. “Web3 gaming has always been a core focus for us, and we believe double jump.tokyo is uniquely positioned for success with its visionary leadership, extensive IP resources, and robust engineering capabilities. The company has clearly emerged as a leader in the Web3 gaming space. We are particularly impressed by the team’s passion and unwavering belief in the future of Web3 gaming.”Bruce Lan, General Partner at Bing Ventures also expressed enthusiasm for the investment. “I'm excited to support double jump.tokyo as they continue to lead the Web3 gaming industry in Japan. This investment is further strengthened by the strategic partnership between double jump.tokyo and BingX, a platform dedicated to advancing blockchain innovation. CEO Mr. Ueno and his team have built a robust network within the entertainment and gaming sectors, ensuring their projects are not only innovative but also widely appealing. The upcoming ‘Battle of Three Kingdoms’ project, developed by an exceptionally talented global team, is something we are eagerly anticipating. We are confident that this partnership will not only drive success for double jump.tokyo but also contribute to the broader growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.”double jump.tokyo Leadership Quote"This successful fundraising round serves as a testament to our consistent achievements in the blockchain gaming sector, particularly in collaborative game development utilizing prominent IPs and the advancement of critical blockchain infrastructure, such as Oasys," stated Hironobu Ueno, CEO and Founder of double jump.tokyo Inc. "We will primarily allocate the funding toward joint blockchain game development with major game companies and the continued enhancement of our blockchain infrastructure. By growing our company, we intend to be a driving force behind the mass adoption of Web3, with a clear focus on the blockchain gaming market."Note: The allocation of shares to foreign investors is pending the completion of prior notification procedures as required under Article 27, Paragraph 1 of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act in Japan.About double jump.tokyo Inc.Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in Web3 solutions and developing blockchain games, such as “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and SEGA. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.

