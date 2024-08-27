Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4005196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Hall                      

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 21, 2024 at 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sudbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent and an Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Eden Netelkos                                       

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Netelkos

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 21, 2024, at 0800 Christopher Netelkos called to report his vehicle was taken from his residence without his consent.

 

Investigation revealed Eden Netelkos as a suspect. E. Netelkos was located in the Town of Proctor with the vehicle. E. Netelkos was taken into custody, and processed at the Rutland Barracks where she was given a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division. E. Netelkos also had an arrest warrant with $50 bail and was turned over to the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

Vermont State Police would like to thank Rutland Probation and Parole for their assistance in this case.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   October 28, 2024 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

