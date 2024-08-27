Rutland Barracks/ OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4005196
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 21, 2024 at 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sudbury, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent and an Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Eden Netelkos
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Netelkos
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 21, 2024, at 0800 Christopher Netelkos called to report his vehicle was taken from his residence without his consent.
Investigation revealed Eden Netelkos as a suspect. E. Netelkos was located in the Town of Proctor with the vehicle. E. Netelkos was taken into custody, and processed at the Rutland Barracks where she was given a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division. E. Netelkos also had an arrest warrant with $50 bail and was turned over to the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.
Vermont State Police would like to thank Rutland Probation and Parole for their assistance in this case.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 28, 2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.