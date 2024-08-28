The National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Provides Tips On Reporting About The Paralympics

The Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics Games will be held in Paris on August 28, 2024.

UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paris Paralympics start today! This means you will see a flood of inspirational stories about these talented athletes. All these individuals deserve the spotlight and to be celebrated for their amazing accomplishments. What they do not deserve is to be defined by their disability or pitied. Let’s all try to remember that they are inspirational for their accomplishments and outstanding athleticism not because they happen to have a disability.

“Everyone at NTI is excited to watch the Paralympics this year! Follow us on social media to see our coverage of the games. Go Team USA!” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s COO.

When writing about the Paralympics, it's crucial to be respectful, inclusive, and mindful of the language used. Here are some things to avoid:

1. Avoid Stereotyping: Don't portray athletes as overly inspirational or heroic just because of their disability. Focus on their skills, achievements, and the competition itself, rather than on their disability.

2. Don't Use Pity or Sympathy: Avoid language that suggests pity, such as "suffering from" or "confined to a wheelchair." Instead, use neutral language like "living with" or "uses a wheelchair."

3. Avoid Overemphasizing Disability: The focus should be on the athletes' sporting achievements, not their disability. Don't describe athletes primarily in terms of their disability.

4. Don’t Generalize: Avoid making broad generalizations about people with disabilities. Each person has a unique experience, and assumptions can lead to inaccuracies.

5. Don’t Use Inappropriate Language: Steer clear of outdated or offensive terms like "handicapped" or "crippled." Use "person with a disability" or "disabled person" depending on the preferred language in your context.

6. Avoid Trivializing Competition: Don’t underestimate the level of competition. Paralympic athletes train rigorously and compete at an elite level, so avoid any language that diminishes the event's seriousness.

7. Don’t Ignore the Athlete’s Preferences: Whenever possible, respect how athletes describe their own disability. This can vary by individual or culture.

8. Avoid Inaccurate Comparisons: Don’t compare Paralympic sports or athletes directly to their Olympic counterparts, as it can undermine the achievements and unique challenges of Paralympic athletes.

For more than 25 years, NTI has been helping Americans with disabilities find remote employment with training programs and job opportunities. For more information, go to www.NTIcentral.org.

