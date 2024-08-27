Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,564 in the last 365 days.

Judges must warn violent sex crime defendants of civil commitment risks, justices rule

(Subscription required) Justice Kelli M. Evans, an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom, ruled that Tellez offered insufficient evidence that he would not have accepted the plea deal even if advised of the consequences and could not prove he was prejudiced by that failure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judges must warn violent sex crime defendants of civil commitment risks, justices rule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more