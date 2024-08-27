Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Retail Industry Set for Growth

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global retail industry braces for modest growth following a “fairly flat 2023,” Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), is poised to capitalize on the emerging opportunities within the health and wellness sector. According to Moody’s latest consumer products and retail and apparel global outlook reports , physical retail revenue is expected to grow by 1% to 3% over the next 12 to 18 months, with a notable earnings boost predicted for off-price and value retailers.Despite a cautious consumer spending environment, sectors such as food, drug, and value retail are positioned to thrive as consumers increasingly seek out deals. This trend presents a significant opportunity for health and wellness brands, particularly those interested in entering the U.S. market.Mitch Gould, who has conceived NPI’s innovative “Evolution of Distribution” (EoD) platform, continues to lead the charge in helping health and wellness brands successfully navigate the U.S. market. The EoD platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to streamline the import, distribution, and promotion of products, offers a strategic advantage to brands looking to make their mark in one of the world’s most competitive retail environments.“While the broader retail industry may face challenges, NPI is uniquely positioned to help our partners succeed in this evolving landscape,” said Gould. “Our EoD platform is not just about efficiency; it’s about empowering brands to reach their full potential in the U.S. market, whether through brick-and-mortar retail or booming online channels like Amazon and Walmart.com.”Gould’s extensive experience, spanning over three decades in the retail industry, has equipped him with the insights necessary to overcome the complexities of the U.S. market. From regulatory challenges to cultural nuances, NPI’s all-in-one approach simplifies the process for brands, ensuring they can focus on what they do best—creating exceptional products.NPI’s commitment to embracing the digital evolution is evident through its partnership with InHealth Media, which leverages the growing influence of e-commerce while maintaining strong ties to traditional retail channels. By participating in key industry events, NPI continues to build connections between retailers and product innovators, further enhancing its role as a leader in the health and wellness distribution space.“With strategic alliances across major U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Target, NPI’s Evolution of Distribution platform is redefining how health and wellness products are brought to market,” Gould added. “Our approach ensures that our partners not only enter the U.S. market but thrive within it.”For more information on how Nutritional Products International can facilitate your brand’s entry into the U.S. market, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.