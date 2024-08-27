Andrew Fritzinger Named Chief Technology Officer at Choice Financial Group, Leading Technology Integration

Choice Financial Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Fritzinger as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Fritzinger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Andrew will guide the organization’s technology strategy, driving integration and innovation, spearheading advancements to enhance operational efficiency, and supporting the company’s ongoing growth.Andrew joins Choice Financial Group with a strong background in digital transformation and technology leadership. Before his appointment at CFG, Andrew was Chief Technology Officer at Protective Insurance (a Progressive company), where he played a key role in modernizing and consolidating insurance systems to support scalability and business expansion. He also led efforts in software engineering, data architecture, and cybersecurity, while transitioning Protective’s technology portfolio to the cloud. Additionally, Andrew has considerable experience in managing M&A technology integrations within the insurance and financial services sectors.“We are excited to welcome Andrew Fritzinger as our new Chief Technology Officer,” said Robert J. Hilb, CEO of CFG. “Andrew’s deep expertise in driving digital transformation and his proven ability to modernize technology platforms will be pivotal as we scale our operations and elevate our capabilities. His leadership will help Choice Financial Group stay ahead of the curve in meeting the needs of our clients.”Reflecting on his new role, Andrew Fritzinger remarked, “Joining Choice Financial Group during such a dynamic phase of its growth is a privilege. I look forward to applying my experience in insurance technology leadership to build a strong data-driven foundation that will propel the company forward and enhance the value we provide to our clients.”About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.