ADOT announces awards for 18 EV charging station locations

ADOT has selected firms to design, build, operate and maintain a network of privately owned electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways. Forty-nine proposals were received for 18 fast charging stations that will fill in gaps in the charging network along I-10, I-8, I-40, I-17 and I-19.

These stations are the first major step in establishing a statewide network of rapid charging stations. The stations are intended to reduce range anxiety and encourage use of electric vehicles as a viable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

Construction is expected to take a year to complete after final contracts have been signed, with some stations opening by late 2025. The stations will mostly be located at existing gas stations and travel centers, with several others either at restaurants or hotels. The stations will be equipped with CCS plugs.

The charging stations are funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, or NEVI, which is allocating $5 billion in funds nationwide through the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy, including $76.5 million for Arizona.

"We are thrilled to see Arizona take this important step toward building out a reliable, convenient, and affordable network of electric vehicle chargers through FHWA's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program," said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. "With funding from the Biden-Harris Administration, drivers can be confident they will find an EV charger no matter where they live or travel in the Grand Canyon State."

“As more Arizona drivers and visitors to our state get behind the wheel in electric vehicles, ADOT is helping develop a network of reliable and convenient charging stations that the public can count on,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “This is an important step in supporting electric vehicle drivers by reducing range anxiety.

The charging stations generally will be spaced no more than 50 miles apart, and must be constructed within a mile of a freeway interchange. Each station will include at least four NEVI-compliant chargers, with some featuring as many as seven. The chargers are intended to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes or less.

All stations will be privately owned and operated, with federal funds covering 80% of construction costs and the private developer paying 20%. No state funds will be involved in the construction of these stations.

While this initial round of electric vehicle charging stations focuses on interstates, ADOT plans to expand onto other highways starting with an additional round of bids in 2025. The plans will evolve based on developments within the electric vehicle industry and by studying the usage patterns of the first set of stations that come online.

For more information about the EV plan and additional ways to provide input, visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan.

