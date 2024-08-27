One Month Update: Minnesota Recovery by the Numbers

ST. PAUL – Just one month since federal individual assistance was added to the major disaster declaration in Minnesota following the June 16 – July 4 storms and flooding, nearly $10 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support disaster recovery.

Homeowners and renters whose homes and property were damaged by the storms, and who still need to apply for federal assistance, have until September 27, 2024, to do so.

As of August 26, Minnesota’s recovery assistance includes:

More than $7 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in 19 Minnesota counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: More than $3.8 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $3.2 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in 19 Minnesota counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: Nearly $2.4 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help homeowners and renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property, and to cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations.

In addition, more than $3.2 million in National Flood Insurance Program flood insurance claims have been paid to-date.

The 19 Minnesota counties designated for FEMA individual assistance in this disaster are: Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams have been visiting storm-affected neighborhoods in designated counties to help residents apply for FEMA assistance, identify and address immediate needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support. To date, DSA personnel have visited more than 20,000 households and nearly 900 businesses to connect survivors with assistance.

In addition, five FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened in affected counties to provide one-on-one support to survivors. To-date, more than 600 visitors have been helped at these centers. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome and even more centers will be opening in affected areas soon.

To find a Disaster Recovery Center nearest you, visit http://www.fema.gov/drc. Any center may be visited for assistance.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.