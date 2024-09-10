The Fantastic New Family Comedy “NESSIE” - NOW AVAILABLE ON VOD/STREAMING

NESSIE- Poster Tanya Fear as Heather and Jason Harvey as Geordie John Michie as Jimmy

If You Can't Believe in Nessie, What Can You Believe in?

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie leaders Random Media and Palm Tree Universal Productions proudly announce the fantastic new family comedy, NESSIE, is NOW AVAILABLE on major streaming VOD platforms.Directed by Robbie Moffat, the delightful new film stars a fantastic ensemble cast, including John Michie, Patrick Kilpatrick, Jason Harvey, Edith Glad and Tanya Fear, in the charming and mischievous story surrounding the legend of the Loch Ness Monster, a tale known and loved by generations.NESSIE is the story of a village that is left $50 Million by a rich American businessman. However, when the man’s son contests the will, the village is turned upside down, faced with the prospect of losing the money if the townspeople can’t convince him that the monster really does exist, so he will stay, embrace the legend and help the town thrive.Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNlht2SzFNU -- Downloadable/Vimeo Trailer: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/820941029 A big-hearted and playful swipe at many things brash, garish (and gullible) in American culture and all things a bit quaint and sentimental in the Scots, NESSIE is reminiscent of the film "Local Hero. Lauded as ‘an enjoyable family adventure with a wonderful cast of characters,’ by Film Reviews 101, NESSIE appeared at the Monaco Angel Awards and Marbella International Film Festival, before releasing in UK theaters. The streaming/VOD debut is supported on a wide assortment of platforms.LOGLINE: Incensed by the $50 million inheritance his father leaves to help the small Scottish village at Loch Ness, a rich American industrialist's son seeks to contest his father's wishes, unless the townspeople can prove that Nessie really does exist.LONG/FULL SYNOPSIS:Jimmy the village committee chairman is informed by letter that the village has been left $50 million by a rich American industrialist in order to improve the life of the villagers. Incensed by the size of the legacy, the American industrialist’s son Brad hires an Edinburgh law firm to contest his father’s wishes. A young female solicitor Heather is dispatched to the Highland village to await further instructions. Posing as a tourist she befriends the villagers but soon makes friends with the townspeople, including a romantic attraction to Jimmy’s son Geordie. When Heather reveals that she is working for the American, and that the village is in no position to legally challenge the son’s blocking of the payout, she is shunned. Propelled to desperate measures to make amends, she informs Brad that Nessie really exists and that she has seen it herself. Disbelieving, but seeing the tourist potential of the monster actually existing, Brad flies to Scotland to discover the truth… for himself!Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: Robbie MoffatWriters: Catherine O’Reilly, Tim Churchill and Robbie MoffatProducers: Robbie Moffat, Rachael SutherlandRunning Time: 96 minutes // Production Year: 2022/UKAudio Language: EnglishGenre: Kids, Family, ComedyRating: TV-PGAvailability/Price: Now available/Debuted August 27, 2024. Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Social Media:Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21296524/reference/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nessiemovie/ About Palm Tree Universal Productions:Established in 1995, Palm Tree Universal has an established track record of creating exciting new independent films, having completed more than thirty five features, with more in production..About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANGRickrhoades@HighRoadsPr.com // Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Road Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2022 Palm Tree Universal

