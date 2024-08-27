$582 Million on the Table for Mega Millions Drawing

September scratch-off games available Friday

JACKSON, MISS. – Brisk ticket sales leading into tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing have driven the jackpot to an estimated $582 million, with a lump-sum payout of approximately $286.9 million.

No player matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Aug. 23 drawing, and tonight’s drawing will be the 24th drawing in the current jackpot. The jackpot was last hit for the June 4 drawing and worth $552 million. The ticket was purchased in Illinois.

If a ticket matches all five white balls and the Mega Ball, the player would have the option of taking the $582 million in annual payments over 29 years or the $286.9 million in a single payment.

The Powerball®jackpot for Wednesday, Aug. 28, is an estimated $54 million, with an estimated cash value of $26.8 million, while the Lotto America® jackpot is an estimated $7.79 million, with an estimated cash value of $3.87 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $238,000.

September Games Available Friday

The Mississippi Lottery’s precious jewels family of scratch-off games feature dazzling designs with shiny prizes of up to $200,000, and you can begin uncovering these treasures before Labor Day.

Available Friday, Aug. 30, the $10 Diamond White game offers players a strong play style with the possibility of winning up to $200,000. The $5 Sapphire Blue game motivates with its royal blue color and a chance to win up to $100,000. To round out the family of games, the $2 Emerald Green game shimmers with prizes up to $20,000.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of Labor Day and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.

