Clover Market Kicks Off the Fall Season in Chestnut Hill PA September 8th

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Clover Market is excited to announce the start of its fall event season in downtown Chestnut Hill PA on Sunday, September 8th, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This beloved open-air market will feature 90 carefully curated vendors offering an exceptional selection of handmade and antique/vintage goods. The Market will also include a lineup of some of the area's most popular food trucks, live music, and crafts and face painting for kids, ensuring a fun-filled day for the entire family.The Market will take place in Chestnut Hill along W. Highland Ave and in the large Turquoise parking lot at 25 W. Highland Ave. It is produced with support from the Chestnut Hill Business District. This year marks Clover Market’s 15th year, a milestone that highlights its enduring popularity and success. Over the years, the Market has earned numerous accolades, including "Best of Philly" and "Best of the Main Line."The Chestnut Hill Market will feature food and beverages from Many Hands Coffee, Clean Plate Club, Korea Taqueria, Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Redstone Pizza, Waffles, and Panna Gelateria. Local favorite band Wayside Shakeup will perform from 12 PM to 3 PM, and kids can enjoy face painting and free crafts throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming downtown area of Chestnut Hill, which offers a variety of unique shops and restaurants. The event is free and open to all, providing an ideal outing for families, friends, and anyone who loves to support local artisans.Clover Market will also be held on September 22nd in Collingswood, October 6th in Bryn Mawr, and October 20th in Kennett Square, with a new lineup of 90-100 vendors and a rotating group of food trucks and musicians at each event. The 250+ vendors participating this season were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, representing some of the most talented artisans and makers in the region. To conclude the 2024 season, the Market will return on December 7th-8th to the Westtown School in West Chester for the indoor Holiday Market, which has been expanded this year to 110 vendors.For a full list of vendors for each date, customer FAQ's and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow Clover Market on social media (@clovermarket) for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors.About Clover MarketFounded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.

