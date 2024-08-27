Making Housing Affordable and Abundant in Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the $20 million rehabilitation of Flower City Apartments, a development in the City of Rochester featuring 149 affordable apartments, including 56 with on-site supportive services. Developed by Home Leasing, the project revitalized four distressed apartment buildings on three separate sites, improving quality of life for existing tenants and modernizing housing supply with apartments affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 6,800 affordable homes in Monroe County. Flower City Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

"Projects like Flower City Apartments have a positive and lasting impact on entire communities," Governor Hochul said. "Rehabilitating apartment buildings strengthens our housing stock and this project will ensure that nearly 150 individuals and families in the Flower City have the dignity and stability of a safe, affordable home with the support they need to thrive. My administration remains committed to making housing more abundant and more affordable in every corner of the State."

The Flower City redevelopment made significant repairs to severely distressed and unsafe apartments to bring them into compliance with NYS Code. It also modernized all buildings and incorporated improvements such as new boilers, roofs, Energy Star appliances, low flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, new windows, and the installation of Energy Recovery Ventilation units.

The supportive apartments benefit from Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative awards to Person Centered Housing Options and Spiritus Christ Prison Outreach, which are administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Support services include behavioral health services, life skills training and educational assistance, including GED support.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal provided $20.1 million in New York State HOME Program funds and the City of Rochester provided $300,000 through the HOME Program. The HOME Program supports the acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of affordable housing. NYSERDA provided $114,000 in funding through its FlexTech program and Multifamily Performance Program.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain State-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide, and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

Last August, Governor Hochul also announced the Pro-Housing Communities Program. Pro-Housing Community certification is a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in State discretionary funding. To date, more than 160 communities have been certified, including the City of Rochester.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Addressing our housing crisis requires a comprehensive strategy that includes both building new homes and preserving our existing housing stock. The $20 million investment in the rehabilitation of Flower City Apartments turns dilapidated properties into modern, comfortable places to live for 149 households, maintaining affordability and contributing to the vibrancy of Rochester. Thank you to Home Leasing and the City of Rochester for reversing the course of these troubled properties, unlocking the city’s housing potential, and creating high quality affordable and supportive apartments that residents can be proud to call home.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Governor Hochul recognizes the effectiveness of coupling affordable housing with support services to help individuals who have experienced homelessness stabilize their lives. The 56 supportive housing units at Flower City Apartments will give residents the tools to live independently and thrive as part of the community. We congratulate and thank our many partners involved in this much-needed rehabilitation.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to modernizing aging buildings with the latest energy-efficient features is making clean and comfortable affordable housing more accessible for New Yorkers. The newly transformed Flower City Apartments in Rochester is an example of how the State is prioritizing more sustainable building stock in underserved communities.”

CEO of Home Leasing Bret Garwood said, “Home Leasing’s goal here was to acquire some of the most distressed apartments in the City of Rochester and transform them into much needed affordable and supportive housing. Thanks to the partnership of the City of Rochester, HCR, and ESL Foundation, these properties are now vital assets on Main Street, Culver Road, and North Clinton Avenue.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Home Leasing’s dedication to revitalizing and enhancing affordable and supportive housing for so many residents is transformative for our community. The rehabilitation of the Flower City Apartments is a shining example of how thoughtful, quality, energy-efficient development can uplift lives and strengthen our city. Thank you to Home Leasing and Governor Hochul for their unwavering commitment to providing quality housing in Rochester.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Flower City Apartments encapsulates the type of equitable, compassionate and supportive housing development Rochester requires to uplift families, create opportunity and provide solutions to our affordable housing shortage while also helping NY to meet our climate goals by restoring existing buildings in the City of Rochester. Thank you, Governor Hochul, Home Leasing, and the many other partners such as ESL, Trillium Health and Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, who brought this project to fruition to the benefit of our entire community.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Our community continues to grapple with a profound need for housing that is both quality and reliable, not merely affordable. This $20 million investment from New York State is an important step towards bringing stability to struggling residents throughout our city. Not only will this provide over 140 units of revitalized housing, but it will also provide support services for those struggling with chronic homelessness and substance abuse. I am proud to see a clear commitment to bringing essential resources and support that directly provide for the betterment of our community. I thank Governor Hochul and NYS Homes and Community Renewal for their continued support of our residents and families.”

Business Banking ESL Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President/Director Keith Cleary said, “We are pleased to work alongside Home Leasing, and all community partners, to provide unique financing solutions aimed at supporting quality affordable housing initiatives for our Greater Rochester residents. These partnerships are essential for the development and growth of the region, and we stand in support of the innovative and collaborative approach to meet the housing needs of our community.”

Person Centered Housing Options Executive Vice President and Chief of Development and Community Engagement, Nicholas J. Coulter said, "Providing safe affordable housing with Home Leasing as a partner ensures that each of our participants has choice and supportive services to become valued members of our community. To date PCHO and Home Leasing have housed hundreds of households throughout our continuum of services, ending homelessness for so many in our community. To hear stories from our participants go to PCHO.org/stories.”

Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach Executive Director Jim Smith said, “Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach extends its heartfelt gratitude to Home Leasing for their commitment to creating safe, affordable housing at the Flower City Apartments. By providing quality homes for the men, women, and children we serve, they are not only uplifting our residents but also contributing to safer communities for everyone. We deeply appreciate Home Leasing’s partnership in this vital work.”