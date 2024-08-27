U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate George Logan for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of George Logan to represent Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for George Logan in Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District,” said Steve McAllister, Vice President, Eastern Region with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “George has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce during his two terms in the Connecticut State Senate. The Chamber is proud to stand with George and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

"I'm grateful for the endorsement of the nation's largest business organization, the United States Chamber of Commerce,” said candidate George Logan. “As a former state senator, I never wavered in my support of empowering entrepreneurs and job creators to grow our economy. I am excited to get to work in Congress to do just that by removing artificial political barriers to unleash the full potential of our economic engine and strengthen America from Main Street right on up."

