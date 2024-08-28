Sporttrade Incorporates Kinectify’s Modern AML Technology Setting New Standard for Innovative Sports Wagering Companies

Sporttrade Leads the Modernization of AML for Sportsbooks by Incorporating Kinectify’s AML Module

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the addition of Sporttrade as its latest online sportsbook client.As an innovative and differentiated sports wagering platform, this collaboration enhances Sporttrade’s AML program with cutting-edge AML risk management technology designed for the gaming industry. This new technology is expected to drive over 90% efficiency gains and greatly improve detection capabilities for Sporttrade’s wagering activities.Sporttrade is one of the only startups operating solely in the regulated OSB industry, and features a truly unique player experience, placing a premium on price, liquidity, and concierge care. The incorporation of this new AML technology will further this aim by enhancing its AML detection capabilities better, enabling Sporttrade to protect the integrity of its services and cooperate with regulators.“We have been seeking a modern AML monitoring and case management system that is specific for our industry and flexible enough to adapt to our unique services as an innovative, startup sports wagering operator. We were excited to find that Kinectify’s system is configurable and a great fit for our needs further strengthening our control environment and supporting our rapid growth”, said Arpita McGrath, Sporttrade CCO.Sporttrade joins a range of operators adopting Kinectify as their core risk management monitoring technology, which are leading the digital transformation in this area across the industry.“We are delighted to welcome Sporttrade to Kinectify and are thrilled to work alongside them to further enhance their risk management capabilities”, said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “We’re excited to see so much innovation in the gaming space and look forward to supporting the industry with top risk management technology.”To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.ABOUT KINECTIFYKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.ABOUT SPORTTRADESporttrade was borne out of the belief that the golden age of sports wagering has yet to come. Combining proprietary technology, thoughtful design, and capital markets expertise, its platform endeavors to modernize sports wagering for a more equitable, responsible, and accessible future. Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports wagering and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. For more information, visit getsporttrade.com.

