ACE OF HEARTS PROJECT HOSTS SUMMER FESTIVAL FOR OLIVE CREST AT SOUTH COAST PLAZA

The Ace of Hearts Project recently hosted a heartwarming Summer Festival for Olive Crest foster care children at South Coast Plaza.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ace of Hearts Project , a youth-led initiative dedicated to spreading kindness and support senior citizens and children going through a tough time, recently hosted a heartwarming Summer Festival for Olive Crest foster care children at South Coast Plaza. The event featured an array of exciting activities, including carnival games, photo booths, delicious food, refreshing ice cream, and a live performance by a kids' rock band. One of the event's highlights was a special toy shop where each child had the opportunity to pick a toy as a party gift, adding a personal touch to the festive occasion.Eight-year-old, Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck, founder of the Ace of Hearts Project, expressed his excitement about the event: "Seeing the smiles on the faces of the Olive Crest kids was the best part of the day. We wanted to create a fun experience for them, and I’m so happy that we could make it happen."Olive Crest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of at-risk children through the healing power of family, was thrilled to partner with the Ace of Hearts Project for this event. "This festival was more than just a day of fun; it was a day of joy and connection for our foster children," said Madeline Jensen, Community Involvement Manager at Olive Crest. "We are incredibly grateful to the Ace of Hearts Project for their generosity and commitment to making a difference in the lives of the children we serve."The Summer Festival exemplifies the Ace of Hearts Project’s mission to bring light and hope to children in challenging circumstances, reinforcing the importance of community and compassion in supporting those in need.For more information on the Ace of Hearts Project or to learn how you can get involved, please visit www.aceofheartsproject.com About Ace of Hearts ProjectThe Ace of Hearts Project, founded by Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck at the age of 7, is a youth-led initiative aimed at spreading kindness and joy to children in need through various events and activities. Ace, who is passionate about helping others, started the project to make a positive impact in his community and beyond.About Olive CrestOlive Crest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, treating and educating at-risk children, and preserving the family. Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 150,000 children and their families, offering hope and healing through a strong family-centered approach.For media inquiries, please contact:Valerie ChristophersonGlobal Results Communications (GRC)+1 949 608 0276

