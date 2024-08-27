Kaleidoscope Park Foundation Hosts Grand Opening Oct. 5-6

Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco, Texas Butterfly Rest Stop by Janet Echelman Guests will stroll the Kaleidoscope Park Arts Plaza during the Grand Opening

Ground-breaking public-private partnership in fast-growing Frisco, TX, premieres with world-class public art and free public festival

This park is more than just a green space—it’s a vibrant community hub designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone.” — Shawn Jackson, Kaleidoscope Park Foundation Executive Director

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what is sure to be one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year, Kaleidoscope Park , the 5.7-acre signature park in Frisco, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6. The celebration will feature vibrant programming, with activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.Saturday will begin with morning fitness classes, a traditional farmer’s market, a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, and more. At 11 a.m. Kaleidoscope Park’s Executive Director Shawn Jackson will be joined by special guests Craig Hall, City of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, Park board chairperson The Honorable Florence Shapiro, Communities Foundation of Texas President & CEO Wayne White, and featured artist Janet Echelman for the park’s official ribbon cutting. A full slate of family activities during the day will culminate with a concert with the Emerald City All-Stars, presented by Emerald City Band and sponsored by H-E-B.Sunday’s events include live musical performances by members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, hands-on arts experiences and more. Throughout the two-day event, guests will enjoy games throughout the park and surprising activations around every corner.Food and beverages will be available from a diverse selection of vendors and food trucks, ensuring that everyone has something to enjoy. Parking is complimentary throughout the weekend.“The Grand Opening of Kaleidoscope Park represents the culmination of countless hours of dedication and partnership,” said Shawn Jackson. “This park is more than just a green space—it’s a vibrant community hub designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone. With thoughtfully programmed events and activities, Kaleidoscope Park will be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect with nature, experience art, and create lasting memories together.”Developer Craig Hall sees the park as a signature part of the HALL Park development."The concept of bringing a programmed park to Frisco with free year-round community events was inspired by the great success of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas,” said Hall Group Founder and Chairman, Craig Hall. “We hope the park will be a place where Frisco residents and all of North Texas can gather with family, friends, and neighbors to make lasting memories.”The beautiful Kaleidoscope Park will be maintained by the team from the City of Frisco, and it represents the city’s commitment to both usable green space and public art.“The City of Frisco is proud to invest in Kaleidoscope Park,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Our public-private partnership with Hall Park creates a unique destination, blending the best in park design with amazing art. Kaleidoscope Park will transform Hall Park into more than a place to work and draw families for generations. We’re grateful for the vision of Craig Hall, who always develops with excellence in mind.”The Kaleidoscope Park Foundation is supported by a cadre of generous donors who make programming at the park possible.“On behalf of the entire Kaleidoscope Park Foundation board, I want to share our gratitude to those individuals, foundations and companies who have shown leadership in becoming members of the Kaleidoscope Park Founders Circle,” said the Honorable Florence Shapiro, board chairperson. “These visionaries will enable the Park to serve thousands of guests each month with unique and meaningful programming.”Current members of the Founders Circle include Austin Commercial, Baylor Scott & White Health, The Boxer Family, Capital One, Beth and Ed Bull, Coury Hospitality, Cushman & Wakefield, Frisco Arts Foundation, Frost Bank, Carolyn and Denton Newham, Plano Symphony Orchestra, Charlyn and Jake Plunk, Plunk Smith, PLLC, Susan and Dave Scullin, Florence and Howard Shapiro and The Webb Impact Foundation.The Kaleidoscope Park Grand Opening is made possible by generous sponsors including Big D Party Rentals - Sound & Stage, H-E-B - Sponsoring Emerald City All-Stars performance, Baylor Scott & White - Health and Fitness Programs, Carol Vig Photography – Photography, and Capital One.For more information on events and activities at Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, visit KaleidoscopePark.org/support.Kaleidoscope Park is located near the Dallas North Tollway at Warren Parkway in Frisco, Texas, and in neighboring distance to The Star, Stonebriar Centre, Legacy West, The Shops at Legacy, The Boardwalk and Granite Park.ABOUT KALEIDOSCOPE PARK:Kaleidoscope Park is a dynamic, innovative arts and culture destination for North Texas currently under construction. The Park will be home to free, year-round public programming, including films, diverse musical and dance performances, and a variety of health and recreational activities. The Park will feature monumental works of public art, architecture, and gardens set among a children’s play area, dog park, performance lawn, outdoor workspaces, and shaded promenades and plazas. Learn more at kaleidoscopepark.org.ABOUT THE KALEIDOSCOPE PARK FOUNDATION:Kaleidoscope Park Foundation is a nonprofit public-private partnership between Communities Foundation of Texas and the City of Frisco. The Foundation’s mission is to thoughtfully engage the diverse and rapidly growing communities of North Texas through free public arts and culture programming that is genuine, inclusive, and accessible. Operating as a Foundation supported by private donations, financial support for development, operations, and programming is always welcome.ABOUT COMMUNITIES FOUNDATION OF TEXAS:The mission of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) is to improve the lives of all people in our community by investing in their health, wealth, living, and learning. CFT works to accomplish this by growing community giving, expanding community impact, and advancing community equity. With a vision of building thriving communities for all, CFT works locally and across the state with many individuals, families, companies, foundations, and nonprofits through a variety of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking initiatives. CFT professionally manages more than 1,300 charitable funds and has awarded more than $2.5 billion in grants since its founding in 1953.CFT is committed to serving and understanding donor needs, expertly handling complex gifts, wisely managing

