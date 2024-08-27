Finding for Recovery of $2,139 Issued Against Former Strasburg-Franklin Schools Treasurer for Vacation, Stipend Overpayments

COLUMBUS ­— A finding for recovery of $2,139 was issued Tuesday against a former treasurer for the Strasburg-Franklin Local School District in Tuscarawas County for vacation time and stipends she should not have been paid.

Amber Shaeffer and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding, which was included in an audit of the district’s finances from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.

The full report is available online via Search Audit (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

Auditors determined Shaeffer was overpaid for vacation leave in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, after the district failed to properly deduct used leave time, and received stipend payments that were not authorized.

