Minister Fajon in Tirana: "I hope for Albania's early progress on the EU path"

SLOVENIA, August 26 - Minister Tanja Fajon concluded her official visit to Tirana, where she met with Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Iglio Hasani, President Bajram BegaJ, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Speaker of Parliament Elisa Spiropali. The main topics of their talks were the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and Slovenia's continued support for Albania's European path.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.