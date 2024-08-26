Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,537 in the last 365 days.

Minister Fajon in Tirana: "I hope for Albania's early progress on the EU path"

SLOVENIA, August 26 - Minister Tanja Fajon concluded her official visit to Tirana, where she met with Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Iglio Hasani, President Bajram BegaJ, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Speaker of Parliament Elisa Spiropali. The main topics of their talks were the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and Slovenia's continued support for Albania's European path.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Fajon in Tirana: "I hope for Albania's early progress on the EU path"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more