Busch Shooting Range to hold Introduction to Fly Fishing class September 9

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Autumn in Missouri offers many reasons to go trout fishing. Cooler air, reduced crowds in trout parks, and brilliant fall colors along a trout management stream make the upcoming months ideal for pursuing rainbows and browns. Winter urban trout season is just over two months away, too.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an Introduction to Fly Fishing class Monday, Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The class is free and open to anyone age 15 years and up.

This is the ideal program for anyone interested in learning how to fly fish this fall but who may not know how to get started. The class will teach all the basics of fly fishing to give participants a firm foundation from which to grow their skills. MDC staff will cover everything from fly fishing safety to rod selection. Participants will learn the fly fishing line distinctions like the backer, leader, and tippet. They’ll also learn how to tie basic knots, and the fundamentals of fly casting technique.

Introduction to Fly Fishing is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ey.

Participants 16 years and up will need a valid Missouri fishing permit for this class. To purchase permits, see mdc.mo.gov/permits. Attendees should also bring a hat and eye protection. MDC will supply everything else needed, including rods and line. Anglers are also welcomed to bring their own to use if they prefer.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.