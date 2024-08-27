27 August 2024

The Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius in Turkmenistan presented the copies of his credentials

On August 27, 2024, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mauritius in Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Kheswar Jankee, who presented the copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to the responsible post and expressed readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic work.

The interlocutors outlined the main vectors of the Turkmen-Mauritian agenda, as well as confirmed the mutual willingness to enhance the dialog, including in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

In regard to cooperation within international organizations, the sides agreed to continue mutual support of the initiatives of the countries in international platforms. In addition, a proposal was voiced on holding regular political consultations between the foreign policy agencies in order to define the priority areas of collaboration and development of relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Mauritius.

During the meeting, special emphasis was made on the development of fundamental documents of bilateral partnership.

In addition, the parties considered the possibilities of exchanging experience in agriculture, water resources management and tourism.