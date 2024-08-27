27 August 2024

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials

On August 27, 2024, a meeting was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Fathudin Ali Mohamed who presented copies of his credentials.

M. Byashimova congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to the responsible post and wished him success in his diplomatic work.

The sides expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties, including within the framework of international organizations, particularly the UN and the OIC.

During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the importance of the visits at high and the highest levels for the development of bilateral relations. The parties expressed interest in establishing regular political consultations between the foreign policy agencies of Turkmenistan and Somalia to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of forming the legal-contractual framework of bilateral relations.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, cooperation in science, education and healthcare.