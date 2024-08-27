Neeyamo Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Unified platform for global payroll

This integration allows automatic and secure data transfer from Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM to Neeyamo Payroll, helping to eliminate manual exports & reduce errors.

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neeyamo, a leading global payroll provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

With this integration, Neeyamo's localized payroll expertise across 160+ countries will offer organizations a unified platform for workforce management, helping eliminate the need for multiple vendor dependencies.

Neeyamo's Global Payroll interface facilitates a secure flow of data from Oracle Cloud HCM, which acts as both the sole source system of experience and the system of record for employee data. This obviates the necessity for manual data exporting, a process that is time-consuming and susceptible to inaccuracies.

Oracle Cloud HCM helps ensure accuracy by reporting historical records for salary, element entries, and bank accounts within the specified extraction window. This approach enhances reporting and analytics and provides a centralized dashboard that gives real-time visibility into key payroll KPIs, empowering data-driven workforce decisions on compensation, benefits, and more.

By leveraging Oracle Cloud HCM and Neeyamo's local payroll expertise, companies can more effectively manage the employee lifecycle while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

“This strategic collaboration with Neeyamo enables us to better serve our global customers as they expand their operations and workforce around the world,” said Nancy Estell-Zoder, vice president, product strategy, Oracle. “With Neeyamo, we can provide our customers with the choice to scale to the smallest “long tail” country populations with our seamless integration to improve payroll quality and overall experience.”

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

“This collaboration with Oracle marks a significant step forward in the evolution of workforce management by allowing us to deliver innovative solutions that simplify complex payroll processes and improve the way organizations engage and empower their employees around the world,” said Catherine Honey, VP of Global Alliance at Neeyamo. “Neeyamo’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Neeyamo. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help us achieve our business goals.”

For more details about how this collaboration provides an efficient, end-to-end solution for global payroll, visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at www.neeyamo.com or send us an email at irene.jones@neeyamo.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

