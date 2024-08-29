Global Digestive Bitters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digestive Bitters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digestive bitters market is projected to grow from $1.50 billion in 2023 to $1.62 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. It will grow to $2.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The digestive bitters market growth is driven by the evolution of digestive bitters, increased self-medication, and rising consumption of fast food.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for natural and organic products is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the digestive bitters market. Digestive bitters, traditionally made from medicinal herbs and infused into wine, are gaining popularity for their ability to support digestive health. A UK government report in May 2023 highlighted that organically grown cereal crops increased by 6.2% to 49 thousand hectares in 2022, and organically grown vegetables saw a 4.8% increase. This trend underscores the broader shift towards natural and organic products, which aligns with consumer preferences for sustainable and eco-friendly options.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16661&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Jägermeister, Aperol, and Angostura are focusing on innovative products like cocoa bitters to meet the growing demand for flavorful and functional digestive aids. For example, Angostura's cocoa bitters, launched in September 2021, combine fine Trinitario cocoa with herbs and botanicals to create a rich flavor profile suitable for cocktails and culinary applications.

In a strategic move, Angostura's cocoa bitters exemplify the industry’s focus on developing unique products that enhance culinary experiences and address health-conscious consumer needs.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends in the digestive bitters market include:

Innovative Herbal Extracts and Botanicals: New business developments are influenced by the use of traditional and novel botanicals in digestive bitters.

E-commerce Growth: The expansion of online shopping channels is making digestive bitters more accessible.

Popularity of Natural and Organic Products: There's a rising consumer preference for products derived from natural and organic sources.

Expansion of the Geriatric Population: Growing awareness of digestive health among older adults is boosting market demand.

Market Segmentation

The digestive bitters market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Aromatic Bitter, Nutritive Bitter, True Bitter

By Packaging: Plastic Bottle, Tetra Pack, Cans, Glass Bottle

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Over-The-Counter, Online Store

By Application: Restaurant Service, Retail Service

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the digestive bitters market in 2023. The region’s historical preference for herbal remedies and established market infrastructure contribute to its leading position. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across different geographies.

