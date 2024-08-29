Organic Olive Oil Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Organic Olive Oil Global Market Size, Insights Forecast, Growth, Trends 2024-2033

The organic olive oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1 billion in 2023 to $1.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising consumer awareness about health benefits, increasing disposable income, growing popularity of mediterranean diet, expansion of organic farming practices, government subsidies and support, improvements in supply chain infrastructure, rise in specialty food stores.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The organic olive oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for organic products, advancements in organic farming techniques, expanding e-commerce platforms, a rising number of health-conscious consumers, innovative marketing strategies, premiumization of food products, and regulatory support for organic farming.

Growth Driver Of The Organic Olive Oil Market

The rising demand for functional foods is expected to propel the growth of the organic olive oil market going forward. Functional foods refer to components derived from natural sources that provide additional health benefits beyond essential nutrition. Consumers are becoming more aware of the link between diet and health, leading to a preference for foods that offer health benefits beyond essential nutrition. Organic olive oil is used in functional food due to its high content of antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats, which provide numerous health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving heart health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the organic olive oil market include Minerva S.A., Sovena Group S.A., Deoleo S.A., Borges Organic Olive Oil Company, Roland Foods LLC, California Olive Ranch Inc.

Major organizations operating in organic olive oil are looking to advance the distribution and development of organic olive by leveraging digital ecosystems such as application management systems to streamline supply chains, enhance traceability, and connect directly with global consumers. The digital application management system helps farmers learn from each other, adopt new technologies, manage their finances and marketing effectively, and join a larger community.

Segments:

1) By Type: Virgin Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Grocery Store, Online, Other Distribution Channel

3) By End User: Food Processing, Food Service, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the organic olive oil market in 2023. The regions covered in the organic olive oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic Olive Oil Market Definition

Organic olive oil refers to olive oil produced from olives grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This type of olive oil adheres to organic farming standards and practices, ensuring the oil is natural and free from chemical residues. It is highly valued for its versatility and benefits across culinary, health, and cosmetic applications and rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote health.

