27 August 2024

Chairperson of Mejlis met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Turkmenistan

On August 26, 2024, the Chairperson of Mejlis D. Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Sok Chea.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of the Parliament congratulated Mr. Sok Chea on his appointment to the responsible post and wished him success in the important diplomatic mission.

The Ambassador of Cambodia expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and conveyed the greetings of the highest leadership of Cambodia, as well as wishes of prosperity and well-being to the whole Turkmen nation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation. The Ambassador got acquainted with the structure and activities of the Mejlis, its role in providing a legislative and legal basis for the socio-economic transformations and democratic reforms taking place in Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the sides considered the possibilities of establishing interaction between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Ambassador Sok Chea assured that he will fully support the development of traditionally friendly and fruitful interstate dialog.