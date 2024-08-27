Submit Release
On the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Head of “Dragon Oil” Company

27 August 2024

On the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Head of “Dragon Oil” Company

On August 26, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Dragon Oil” Company Saeed Al Tayer.

Expressing gratitude to the Head of State for time reserved for the meeting, Saeed Al Tayer asked to convey his sincere greetings to the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction that friendly ties between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates are steadily developing not only in the bilateral format, but also within the framework of international structures, particularly the UN.

Special attention was paid to cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE in the fuel and energy sector.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the positive dynamics of cooperation with leading UAE companies in the field of fuel and energy.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for further strengthening of partnership taking into consideration the joint work of many years and Turkmenistan’s comprehensive plans for the development of the fuel and energy complex.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals of “Dragon Oil” Company.

Thanking for the high trust, Saeed Al Tayer assured that the company headed by him would continue to make every effort to fulfill its contractual obligations.

