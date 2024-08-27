Rule Communications advances email infrastructure with Halon

Rule has selected Halon the global leader in email infrastructure, to provide clear advantages compared to their cumbersome and antiquated end-of-life offering.

As the challenges increase with new standards from Google and Yahoo, we need a partner who is at the forefront of innovation to ensure our customers continue to succeed. Halon is the obvious choice.” — Sam Jahanfar, Chief Executive Officer, Rule

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2007, Rule Communications is an omnichannel platform dedicated to making digital communication smarter and easier. To continue delivering cutting-edge services and maintaining their competitive edge, Rule has selected Halon , the global leader in email infrastructure, providing clear advantages compared to their cumbersome and antiquated end-of-life offering.Strategic partnership to support business growthFaced with numerous product deficits from their current provider, Rule recognized the need for a more advanced solution that could keep pace with rapidly evolving industry standards and drive their business forward. By transitioning to Halon Engage , Rule has positioned themselves to meet their clients' increasing demands, particularly during high-pressure periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.Delivering tangible business value with HalonScalability and reliability: With Halon Engage, Rule now operates on a cloud-ready platform that effortlessly scales with their business. This ensures consistent service delivery, even during peak traffic periods, minimizing downtime and enhancing customer trust.Increased revenue potential: Halon’s innovative infrastructure empowers Rule to launch new services at a speed ten times faster than any other platform, enabling them to meet customer demands with greater efficiency. This agility has increased client satisfaction and unlocked new revenue streams, contributing directly to Rule’s top and bottom lines. Enhanced email deliverability, faster issue resolution via real-time delivery insights, and a flexible infrastructure that adapts to their evolving needs allow Rule to offer an elevated experience to their clients, driving upsell opportunities and further enhancing their service offerings.Enhanced operational efficiency: By automating critical processes such as IP warm-up and bounce management, Halon has reduced the manual workload for Rule's technical team. This has not only lowered operational costs but has also allowed Rule to reallocate resources toward strategic growth initiatives.Future-proof technology: Halon’s commitment to ongoing innovation ensures that Rule stays ahead of industry trends, seamlessly adopting the latest standards and technologies. This proactive approach safeguards Rule’s competitive advantage and prepares them for future challenges."The email world has continued to evolve and unfortunately PowerMTA did not evolve with it," said Sam Jahanfar, CEO of Rule. "As the challenges increase with new standards from Google and Yahoo, we needed a partner who was at the forefront of innovation to ensure our customers would continue to succeed. Halon was the obvious choice.”"We’re thrilled to support Rule in their transition to Halon Engage," said Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon. "Halon Engage will provide Sam and his stellar team with the reliability and scalability needed to meet their client's demands and position them for future growth.”About RuleFounded in 2007, Rule is dedicated to making digital communication as easy, relevant, and engaging as possible. As technology and communication channels evolve, Rule continues to innovate and adapt, providing a cutting-edge platform for Marketing Automation that meets the ever-changing needs of their clients.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email—the world’s most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide.

