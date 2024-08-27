ACCUSED: Matthew Poplawski

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

VICTIM: Wendy Knight

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2024, at approximately 2146 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Wendy Knight reporting an unidentified male had pointed a handgun at her after approaching her vehicle on VT Route 30 in the town of Newfane. Knight provided a description of the male and his vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the man to be Matthew Poplawski (35) of Townshend. Poplawski was located at a residence nearby. Poplawski was arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Poplawski was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 27th, 2024, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Y

