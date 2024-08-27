Indian rural cement buyers shop local, shop small and frequently - Cement Manufacturers Take note

BANGALORE, INDIA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rural India provides a vast, diverse, and rewarding market for brands and companies. However, they are quite complex and challenging, making it important to understand the dynamics of these rural Indian markets that account for a significant portion of the country's population and economy. With increasing infrastructure development and rising incomes, demand for construction materials, particularly cement, is surging in rural India. The cement market holds substantial potential for further expansion and brand loyalty.For cement manufacturers and marketers, this is incentive enough to focus on the significant rural cement market. The insights from our recent hyper-local survey provide a comprehensive overview of consumer behavior, preferences, and challenges rural consumers face in the cement sector. The report also dwells on rural sentiments towards construction in general and their take on key challenges facing them in their journey to build their own homes.About the Study:The report is based on a detailed survey conducted using the Aroscop ASK1 platform, which targeted consumers aged 25-64 across 3,030 villages in India. To reach the rural audience exclusively, Aroscop deployed its pioneering rural intelligence & targeting solution. Aroscop’s Rural Intelligence includes a labeled dataset on over 650k+ villages in India segmented by parameters including demographics, affluence, technographic, presence of amenities, presence of government bodies/offices, population, and more.To reduce wastage and to ensure only the rural population is eligible for the study, Aroscop used its cutting-edge polygon targeting. This entails creating shapes specific to each village, covering their most densely populated areas to create precise geo fences for the survey questionnaire to deploy.This extensive research involved over 3,300 respondents and was conducted in Hindi to ensure easy understanding, response, and relevant and reliable insights.Insights from the Report:Some of the key findings include:41% of respondents purchase cement at least once every six months and 64% shop at least once a year47% of respondents usually buy less than 50Kg of cement at a time51% shop in local stores76% will continue with their current brand of cement- High brand loyalty74% of the respondents say that they find hiring laborers for construction projects expensive91% of rural home builders say that getting government approvals for construction is easy or very easy56% of the respondents say they live in a ‘katcha’ or ‘semi-pakka’ house highlighting an opportunity for more construction in rural IndiaSo the typical rural customer is quite loyal to the brand, and buys lower quantities, quite frequently and at the local shop.The survey also revealed that television advertisements (37%) and word-of-mouth recommendations are primary sources of information for consumers when selecting cement brands.Our Approach: Rural Intelligence, Polygon Targeting, and ASK1 MethodologyFor our rural India cement market survey, we used a unique approach combining polygon targeting and rural targeting capabilities with the ASK1 platform. Polygon targeting enabled the creation of precise shapefiles that delivered the survey to the targeted areas only resulting in zero wastage, while rural intelligence brought in rich, labeled datasets for accurate classification and segmentation of consumers based on geographic and demographic characteristics, ensuring that our strategies are both targeted and tailored to each village's unique characteristics.The survey methodology involved conducting targeted, vernacular, short-form surveys using Aroscop’s ASK1 platform. ASK1, a primary research tool, delivers insights that enhance business planning, from campaigns to product launches. Supporting over 10 vernacular languages and featuring 400+ pre-built and custom segments, ASK1 enables rapid nationwide studies, often within 24 hours, ensuring timely data collection for informed decision-making.Access the Full Report TodayThe rural cement market presents both challenges and opportunities for brands looking to expand their reach. With strong brand loyalty and a growing demand for quality construction materials, businesses that address the unique needs of rural consumers stand to gain significantly.We invite you to download the full report to gain access to comprehensive data and the findings. You can leverage these insights to develop actionable strategies that will strengthen your brand's market presence in rural India. Download the report today to understand the potential of Rural India’s cement market.About AroscopAroscop combines precise polygon targeting, audience intelligence, advanced programmatic ad serving, consumer insights, and machine learning to help brands make intelligent marketing decisions across the consumer buying journey.

