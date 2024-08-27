Frosty Hollow Road, in Hardy County, Closed on Monday, August 26, 2024, and Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Page Content BURLINGTON, WV – Frosty Hollow Road, County Route 10/1, in Hardy County, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Monday, August 26, 2024, and Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to allow for paving operations. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

