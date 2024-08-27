DLE NEWS RELEASE: YOUNG DEPUTY SHERIFF DEATH

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

YOUNG DEPUTY SHERIFF DEATH

Department of Law Enforcement Learns of Death of Young Deputy Sheriff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 26, 2024

HONOLULU – Earlier today the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) was notified that Jordan J. Kagehiro, a Deputy Sheriff had died, when his body was discovered in his residence. Specific details of Deputy Kagehiro’s death are limited at this time but are currently being investigated by the Honolulu Police Department.

Deputy Kagehiro graduated from the most recent Law Enforcement Recruit Class December 15, 2023 following six months and more than 1,000 hours of rigorous training. During his recruit training, Deputy Kagehiro exemplified leadership and dedication in all of his actions. He was admired by all of his fellow recruits for leading by example, always ensuring everyone was doing their best and rising to the challenges presented.

Following his graduation, Deputy Kagehiro was assigned to the Central Patrol which is responsible for patrolling the downtown area of Honolulu. Deputy Kagehiro loved law enforcement, treasured his time at the academy and could not wait to get to his assignment. Deputy Kagehiro had a promising career with DLE and while the department has suffered a great loss, our community will never truly know the extent, as it has lost an officer who dedicated his life to service as a law enforcement officer and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

“The department and our community has lost a great young Deputy Sheriff and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Kagehiro’s family, loved ones and friends, as well as members of the department and law enforcement agencies for this loss of such a promising officer,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe.

