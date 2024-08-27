Dr. Elayna Fernandez Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Dr. Elayna Fernandez receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Dr. Elayna Fernandez - featured on Times Square billboard

Dr. Elayna Fernandez, founder of the Positive MOM®, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elayna Fernandez, founder of the Positive MOM, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This transformational event occurred on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, and aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."Fernández was one of 14 women speakers featured at the event. The event intentionally gathered women from different walks of life, representing diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, and abilities, with the common purpose of offering solutions to global issues women and girls face. It also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, a guest of honor who shared his moving story and powerful message of empowerment, inspired by his humble beginnings, being raised by a widowed mother and supported by his four older sisters.As an award-winning Storyteller, Story Strategist, the creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, Dr. Elayna Fernández helps impact-centered leaders craft, tell, and use their painful stories to empower people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. She was recently named a Woman of Influence and one of the 125 Most Impactful Leaders worldwide by SUCCESS Magazine.A self-proclaimed Student of Pain, she is a multiple trauma survivor who is passionate about preventing and buffering Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).Her blog, thePositiveMOM.com, inspires millions of moms in 168 countries and her work has been featured on TEDx , FORBES, WSJ, SUCCESS Magazine, Inc., SXSW, Authority Magazine, NBC, ABC, CBS, Scary Mommy, Yahoo! CNN, Real Leaders, FOX, The Huffington Post, Univision, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, BRAINZ Magazine, and countless other national and international outlets and publications. She's also a contributing writer to Thrive Global and Entrepreneur Magazine.“My talk was designed to help anyone who has struggled or is currently struggling with suicidal thoughts,” said Fernández.“Suicide is everyone’s problem and we can all engage in prevention efforts by learning to become a SAFE person to those around us who are suffering in silence,” she continued.Her talk, “Suicide Prevention: How to Be a SAFE Person And S.A.V.E. Lives,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling she created. She served as a speaker coach and storytelling strategist to every speaker at the summit, guiding them to focus on the transformation they wished to inspire and ignite in the audience.“The S.T.O.R.Y. System is an inspired technique I’ve been using for almost two decades in my own storytelling and my speaker and author coaching programs, and that I teach at conferences, corporations, and organizations that want to make a difference and create meaningful change,” she shared.Attendees from Panama, Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States gathered at this empowering summit and commented about the lasting impact Dr. Fernández’s talk left on them:“I was hospitalized once due to suicidal ideation and harmful behavior 17 years ago and I am deeply into the message Dr. Fernández conveyed today. Very powerful words.”“Dr. Elayna’s speech was about a tough subject facing so many members of society. Her personal experience was shared with vulnerable honesty.”“Elayna offers powerful advice on dealing with those contemplating suicide. Powerful!”“WOW! I’m grateful to Dr. Elayna for helping people learn how to support people who are struggling. I love that she shared simple guidelines to de-stigmatize suicide. Sage words!!!”“Dr. Fernández's talk made me feel so much sadness and also so much hope. I have several friends and family members who struggle with suicidal thoughts and her talk helped me see that there are ways I can help them without causing more pain which I was afraid of doing. Her talk gave easy tips and things to do to help our loved ones feel supported during these scary times.”“Her speech made me feel seen and understood. Addressing the ways we can help those struggling with these thoughts through Elayna’s suggestions could be life-changing. Unforgettable!”“Dr. Elayna Fernández is a victorious woman championing the way for people to understand stigmas connected with suicide, gives people permission to no longer suffer in silence, and teaches us how to be a safe and supporting person. She is a living example for us all.”“Dr. Elayna Fernandez's speech was not only inspiring but also deeply informative. Through her guidance on the correct methods of assisting others, she empowered us to become SAFE individuals and actively work towards saving lives.”“Elayna's talk stopped me in my tracks and made me reflect deeply on a past conversation with a friend who needed a safe person to confide in. With the best of intentions, I realized I wasn't equipped to be that person then, but now I can and will be. Elayna teaches us how to become that safe person, empowering us to help those grappling with suicidal thoughts. Elayna's message is a vital call to action, showing us how we can truly make a difference in someone's life.”“Elayna has the unique ability to reach people’s souls while delivering practical tips to change their lives. Affirming those of us who suffer the malady of suicidal thinking is critical in the world today to let us know we're not alone.”“Dr. Elayna's heartfelt topic moved me to tears. I felt informed, convicted, and empowered to be the SAFE person she talks about. Sadly, suicide is a global problem and we cannot afford to remain uninformed.”“Her statements are eye-opening and her talk teaches us how to help people who are hurting. They are everywhere and may be closer than you think.”“Dr. Elayna Fernandez's powerful speech on suicide prevention not only highlighted the importance of being a SAFE person but also inspired us to take action and potentially save lives.”“I appreciate her vulnerability and openness to address the often overlooked and stigmatized issue of suicide. She educates her audience on how to be a safe person and provides guidelines for supportive communication, highlighting how we can all play a role in preventing suicide and supporting those who are struggling.”At the event, Dr. Elayna Fernández, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic and naturalized citizen of the United States, was also honored with The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, accompanied by an official letter from the office of The President of the United States, to celebrate her unwavering commitment to helping leaders to harness the power of storytelling to empower others to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole — at homes, workplaces, and the world.To commemorate this well-deserved recognition of her lifetime of impactful contribution and tireless efforts to serve this nation, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day​​.“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to bring hope to people all over the world through my books , talks, and training programs, and to support those who want to do the same in becoming transformational storytellers. Because I worked as a speaker coach with each speaker in this summit, I know the love that was poured into each of these talks and I know both our individual and collective efforts are creating a wave of love that can spread and heal the world,” said Dr. Elayna Fernández of the event.To learn more about Dr. Elayna, visit thePositiveMOM.com and follow her at @thepositivemom on your favorite social platform. Be sure to connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/thepositivemom

Suicide Prevention: How to Be a SAFE Person And S.A.V.E. Lives | Dr. Elayna Fernández

